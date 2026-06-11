Philadelphia Opens Massive FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill

Source: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / Getty

Philadelphia officially opened its FIFA Fan Festival at Lemon Hill on Thursday, giving soccer fans a free destination to celebrate the 2026 FIFA World Cup throughout the tournament’s 39-day run.

City leaders, tourism officials, and World Cup organizers welcomed visitors to the sprawling festival site in East Fairmount Park. Organizers designed the venue to serve as the heart of Philadelphia’s World Cup experience from June 11 through July 19.

The festival offers live match broadcasts on giant screens, cultural programming, food vendors, entertainment, and interactive activities for fans of all ages. Officials expect thousands of visitors to attend daily as Philadelphia hosts six World Cup matches and welcomes hundreds of thousands of tourists from around the globe.

Lemon Hill now features more than one million square feet of fan space, making it one of the largest FIFA Fan Festival sites in the United States. Visitors can watch games, enjoy live music, explore sponsor activations, and experience celebrations that showcase Philadelphia’s culture and hospitality.

Organizers selected Lemon Hill because of its scenic location and ability to accommodate large crowds while meeting FIFA’s security and operational requirements. City officials also invested in transportation planning, infrastructure upgrades, and public safety measures to support the event.

The festival remains free to attend, though organizers require guests to register online before entering the site. Security teams will screen visitors at entry points to maintain a safe environment throughout the tournament.

Philadelphia leaders view the Fan Festival as more than a soccer gathering. They see it as an opportunity to showcase the city to an international audience and create lasting economic benefits for neighborhoods, businesses, and cultural institutions.

As the world’s biggest sporting event unfolds, Lemon Hill will transform into a global meeting place where fans can cheer for their favorite teams, connect with fellow supporters, and celebrate the spirit of the World Cup in the heart of Philadelphia.