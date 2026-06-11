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52 Philadelphia Schools to Dismiss Early as Extreme Heat Hits City

More than 50 Philadelphia public schools will dismiss early Thursday as the city braces for dangerous heat expected to push temperatures into the mid-90s.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Wednesday that 52 schools will move to early dismissal on June 11 because of the forecast, with sweltering conditions expected to continue into Friday.

The district said early childhood programs located within those schools will also follow the shortened schedule, and all in-person after-school activities at the affected buildings have been canceled.

Families are being urged to take added precautions as the heat intensifies. Students are encouraged to wear lightweight clothing, bring water bottles and stay hydrated throughout the day.

The early dismissals underscore the strain extreme temperatures can place on school operations as Philadelphia enters a stretch of oppressive June weather. City officials are also directing families to food and meal distribution resources through the city’s website, while free counseling and emotional support services are available through the 1-833-PHL-HOPE hotline.

The move comes as Philadelphia joins much of the region in preparing for a heat wave that could create health risks for students, staff and families, especially in school buildings most vulnerable to high indoor temperatures.