Body of Missing Philly Teen Recovered After Wildwood Class Trip Tragedy

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Body of Philadelphia Teen Davoris Carter Recovered After Wildwood Class Trip Tragedy

The body of 14-year-old Davoris Carter III, a Philadelphia student who disappeared while swimming during a class trip to Wildwood earlier this month, has been recovered, authorities said Wednesday.

Carter vanished on the afternoon of June 1 after entering the ocean during an eighth-grade trip with Delta School, a private Philadelphia school for students with special needs. His body was found Tuesday near the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May, and officials said forensic analysis confirmed his identity.

Wildwood police said officers responded around 1:30 p.m. on the day Carter disappeared after multiple swimmers were reported in distress. Three other students were rescued, including by a Wildwood police officer who helped bring them to safety, but Carter could not be found.

In a statement, police said, “Our sincere condolences are with the juvenile victim’s friends and family during this very difficult time. We also want to thank all the first responders who assisted with not only the initial rescue operations, but that of the recovery efforts.”

Carter’s mother, Shyara Hill, said her son had traveled to the Shore with other special needs students and school staff to celebrate graduating eighth grade. She described him as a good student and a kind, funny child. According to his family, Carter had recently been accepted into the Philadelphia Police Department’s explorer cadet program, as well as the Philadelphia City Rowing program.

Officials said there were no lifeguards on duty at the time the students entered the water, which is typical for weekday beach hours in early June. School officials have said the trip was properly supervised and that they have been cooperating with the investigation.

Delta School said in a message posted on its website that it is “heartbroken over the recent loss of student Davoris Carter III” and said the school community continues to hold Carter and his family in its thoughts and prayers.