The Knicks Lost, But Cardi B Won Game 3 With A Snatched Surprise NBA Finals Halftime Performance

Source: Anadolu / Getty Cardi B is all about the Bronx – and the Bronx is all about Cardi. The “Bongos” rapper showed her New York pride, taking center stage during Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Cardi performed during halftime at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks faced the San Antonio Spurs. She ran through several songs, including “Bodega Baddie,” and had the crowd on its feet. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Ready To Crash Out!’ — Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Reignite Reconciliation Rumors After ‘Performative’ PDA On Mother’s Day: 8 Fan Reactions

Cardi B Performs In A Body-Hugging Courtside Look While dropping bars, Cardi wore a fitted gray look that hugged every curve. The outfit featured corset details, slim pants, and heels. Her body was bodying. Her hair and makeup were flawless, as usual. Cardi wore sleek, buss-down black hair with a middle part laid to the gawds. Her glam included popping blush, sexy liner, and a glow that caught the arena lights. It is obvious that the NBA players were not the only ones scoring points on the court. Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty And while Cardi worked the stage, she had another job that night: mom. Throughout the evening, Cardi shared real-time pictures of herself and her son, Wave, enjoying the game courtside. One thing about Cardi? She does not play about her kids. We love to see a mommy-son moment in the middle of a major performance and NBA experience.

Teyana Taylor, Jay-Z And Jordyn Woods Were Also In The Building Source: Al Bello / Getty Cardi was one of several celebrities with a coveted seat inside the packed arena. Teyana Taylor was spotted in a black-and-blue Knicks jacket layered over a sleek black Kith look. She paired it with a bust-down black wig, sunglasses, and sporty sneakers. The Rose from Harlem looked fab as she did double duty that night. Teyana left Chanel’s Tribeca Artists Dinner and headed straight to the NBA game. Videos from her hairstylist and makeup artist showed her changing in the car. From feminine chic at Chanel to sporty at the Garden, Teyana is that girl.