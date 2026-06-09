Bodega Baddie Cardi Had New York Knicks Fans On Their Feet For Electrifying Halftime Performance During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

Cardi B brought star power and energy to the halftime show during Game 3 of the NBA Finals matchup between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

Source: Dustin Satloff / Getty

The energetic performance, which lasted about three minutes, began with the arena’s Jumbotron spotlighting a group of dancers dressed in orange Knicks-inspired jersey dresses. Moments later, the Bronx native was revealed sitting courtside behind them before grabbing a microphone and launching into “Bodega Baddie,” a standout track from her latest album, Am I the Drama?.

As the performance continued, Cardi made her way to center court in a sleek bodysuit and treated the packed crowd at Madison Square Garden to “Bodak Yellow,” one of the biggest hits of her career.

After wrapping up the set, the Grammy-winning rapper returned to her courtside seat, where she watched the remainder of the game alongside her four-year-old son, Wave.

Cardi’s appearance provided a memorable moment for fans during a night that was already drawing national attention. The Knicks’ first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 was overshadowed in part by the presence of Donald Trump, whose attendance was met with widespread boos during his appearance on the Jumbotron during the National Anthem.

Trump’s plans to attend Game 3 had been announced the previous week, prompting heightened security measures around the venue. During the National Anthem, many fans inside the arena loudly booed the president as he stood in a bulletproof glass-enclosed suite.

Meanwhile, the halftime performance sparked another viral moment thanks to comments from NBA analyst Charles Barkley. The NBA legend, who appears on Inside the NBA alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Draymond Green, Kenny “The Jet” Smith, and Ernie Johnson, offered his thoughts on Cardi’s performance with a joke that quickly spread online.

“I don’t know if those B’s. They might be Cardi D’s,” he joked, referencing her breasts. “I’m pretty sure those aren’t B’s. She has the wrong initials.”

The quip immediately sent his fellow panelists into laughter and quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the broadcast, generating plenty of reactions across social media, in addition to all of the talk about the game itself.

Bodega Baddie Cardi Had New York Knicks Fans On Their Feet For Electrifying Halftime Performance During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals was originally published on bossip.com