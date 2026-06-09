ODUNDE ’26: Your Guide to Philly’s African Culture Festival

ODUNDE Festival Week is HERE and we want to make sure you know about everything happening in the city. Check out this year’s ODUNDE Festival schedule for details, including ticket and RSVP info!

Tuesday, June 9th

Bumi Bestie Happy Hour | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Avana (East Tower) – 2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Cap off Tuesday with the Bumi Bestie Happy Hour – a relaxed evening of cocktails, conversation, and community with ODUNDE CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West and friends. The bridge between the festival week’s programming and Festival Day weekend.

Wednesday, June 10th

Lois Lunches Pop Up Edition | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Follow @Odundefestival on Instagram to find out location!

A special luncheon honoring the legacy of ODUNDE founder Lois Fernandez. Join us as we celebrate the vision and dedication of the woman who brought African culture to the streets of Philadelphia. This intimate gathering features stories, memories, and a delicious meal in tribute to a true community pioneer.

Thursday, June 11th

African Business Roundtable | 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Renaissance Hotel (Magellan Ballroom) – 401 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

An hour of focused networking and collaboration with African Caribbean business leaders. Connects entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals across the diaspora to build bridges and forge partnerships. Precedes the African Business Roundtable on the same day.

VIP Reception | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Renaissance Hotel (Magellan Ballroom) – 401 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

An exclusive evening for sponsors, partners, and distinguished guests. The VIP Reception offers an intimate setting to connect with ODUNDE leadership, fellow supporters, and special guests. Enjoy fine refreshments, live entertainment, and the company of those who make ODUNDE possible.

Friday, June 12th

Convo with the CEO | 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Renaissance Hotel (Only Son Social Lounge) – 401 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

An intimate conversation with ODUNDE CEO Oshunbumi Fernandez-West. Hear directly from the leader of ODUNDE about the organization’s vision, challenges, and dreams for the future. This candid discussion offers a rare opportunity to engage with the CEO and learn about the work that goes into creating the largest African American street festival in America.

Saturday, June 13th

Lois Lunches (Saturday) | 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Follow @Odundefestival on Instagram to find out location!

A second occurrence of Lois Lunches on the eve of Festival Day. Continue honoring the legacy of ODUNDE founder Lois Fernandez over stories, memories, and a delicious meal in tribute to a true community pioneer.

Sunday, June 14th, 2026 | 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

23rd & South Street, Philadelphia

Festival day is FREE and open to all (no RSVP required). There will be two performance stages: The South Street Stage and Greys Ferry Stage. The full day-of schedule with detailed performance times, ceremony schedules, and activities will be announced as they get closer to the festival.

ODUNDE ’26: Your Guide to Philly’s African Culture Festival was originally published on classixphilly.com