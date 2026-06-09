Philly Hotel Workers Set June Strike Deadline as World Cup Nears

Union seeks $30/hr wage, pension increases, and reduced workloads for hotel staff by June 12 deadline.

Strike could disrupt major summer events, putting pressure on hotels to reach fair contract agreements.

Workers say they're willing to sacrifice to secure living wages, as owners enjoy luxuries they can't afford.

Source: Rhenizara S / Getty

Philly Hotel Workers Set June Strike Deadline as World Cup, July 4 Crowds Near

Philadelphia hotel workers are threatening to strike just as the city prepares for one of the busiest tourism stretches in its recent history, with FIFA World Cup events and America’s 250th anniversary celebrations expected to draw massive crowds.

Unite Here Local 274 says workers at several Philadelphia hotels will walk off the job if new contracts are not reached by June 12. The union has warned that any strike could last through the World Cup and the July 4 holiday period, raising the prospect of labor unrest during a summer expected to bring roughly 500,000 visitors and generate hundreds of millions in local economic activity.

The dispute centers on wages, workload, pensions, health care and workplace protections. The union is pushing for $30 an hour for nontipped workers by January 2028, pension increases, affordable family health insurance, stronger protections for immigrant workers and safeguards against sexual harassment by guests. It is also seeking to lower the room-cleaning quota for hotel housekeepers to 15 rooms per day.

“Our members are prepared to sacrifice for themselves and for all working people to have a living wage in our city,” union president Rosslyn Wuchinich said.

At issue are a group of hotels that still do not have new labor agreements in place. Reports identified the properties at risk as including the Sheraton Downtown Philadelphia, Wyndham Philadelphia Historic District, Hilton Philadelphia at Penn’s Landing, Warwick Hotel Rittenhouse Square, Hilton Garden Inn Center City, and, in one report, Four Points by Sheraton Philadelphia Northeast.

Workers say the fight has become more urgent as the city readies itself for a high-profile summer. “If we have to, we are prepared to strike all the way through the World Cup, all the way through the 4th of July,” Wyndham Historic District worker Maciah Magloughlin said in a union statement. “We want this summer to be one for the history books. But its success will not be on the backs of hotel workers.”

Some workers say earlier strikes already proved that pressure works. Sheraton University City room inspector William Gaines described the raise won in a new contract as “life-changing.” Another hotel worker, Francine Eason of the Sheraton Downtown, put the stakes even more bluntly: “These owners can go out and buy and eat steak, and I’m home eating oodles and noodles,” she said. “We need this contract settled.”

Employers, for their part, say negotiations are ongoing. Aimbridge Hospitality, which manages the Sheraton Downtown and Wyndham Historic District, said it respects workers’ rights to engage in protected activity and is looking forward to reaching a fair agreement while continuing to serve guests.

The showdown comes after months of bargaining and a year in which some hotel workers already walked off the job before eventually securing improved deals at other properties. Now, with the city on the cusp of a globally visible stretch, the contract battle is no longer just a labor issue. It is becoming a test of whether Philadelphia can deliver a celebratory summer without a major disruption in one of the industries most essential to hosting it.