Dr. Umar Johnson Showcases FDMG Academy In Delaware

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Dr. Umar Johnson has renewed attention around his long-discussed FDMG Academy after releasing a series of videos that showcase the completed campus and outline plans for the school’s opening. The educator, psychologist, and activist recently invited supporters to view the facility and emphasized that the project has reached a major milestone after years of development.

Johnson launched the Frederick Douglass and Marcus Garvey Academy, known as FDMG Academy, more than a decade ago with a mission to provide education tailored specifically for Black boys. Throughout the years, he raised funds, promoted the school’s vision, and navigated numerous construction, permitting, and logistical challenges.

The project also attracted significant scrutiny. Critics frequently questioned whether Johnson would complete the school after several projected opening dates passed without students entering classrooms. Online commentators raised concerns about fundraising efforts and demanded greater transparency regarding the academy’s progress. Johnson consistently rejected accusations of wrongdoing and maintained that construction delays, inspections, and administrative hurdles slowed the timeline.

In his latest updates, Johnson walked viewers through classrooms, hallways, and renovated sections of the Wilmington, Delaware, campus. He stated that the academy has completed renovations and now awaits final inspections before welcoming students. The footage marked a noticeable shift from earlier images that showed a property still undergoing extensive work.

Supporters celebrated the apparent progress and praised Johnson for remaining committed to the project despite years of criticism. Others continued to express skepticism and urged the organization to provide additional details regarding enrollment and operations.

For now, Johnson has focused on demonstrating that the academy exists and stands prepared for the next phase. As inspections move forward, supporters and critics alike continue to watch closely to see whether FDMG Academy opens its doors and begins classes in the near future.