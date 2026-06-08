Penn Station Stabbing Injures 6, Suspect In Custody

Source: Adam Gray / Getty

A violent incident at New York City’s Penn Station left several people injured Sunday evening and prompted a large emergency response at one of the nation’s busiest transportation hubs.

Authorities said the stabbings occurred around 7 p.m. inside Penn Station, which sits beneath Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Emergency crews rushed to the scene after reports of multiple victims suffering knife wounds. Officials confirmed that six people sustained injuries during the incident and received treatment from first responders before transport to nearby hospitals.

The severity of the injuries varied among the victims. Medical personnel classified some wounds as minor while others required more urgent care. Bellevue Hospital received several of the injured individuals as doctors worked to assess their conditions.

Law enforcement officers quickly secured the area and took a suspect into custody. Investigators have not released the suspect’s identity, and authorities have not announced a possible motive. Detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses as they work to determine what led to the attack.

The incident unfolded at a critical time for New York City. Penn Station serves hundreds of thousands of commuters, travelers, and visitors each day. The attack also occurred on the eve of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, an event expected to attract large crowds and heightened security throughout the surrounding area.

Police maintained a strong presence near the station after the stabbings and restricted access to portions of the transit hub while investigators processed the scene. Commuters experienced disruptions as authorities conducted their investigation.

Officials have not indicated whether the attack will affect security plans for upcoming events near Penn Station, but investigators expect the inquiry to continue in the coming days as they seek answers about the violent episode.