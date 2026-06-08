Nearly $500k Of Bourbon Stolen In Daytime Heist In North Philly

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Authorities continue to investigate a brazen theft after criminals made off with nearly $500,000 worth of bourbon from a North Philadelphia warehouse during a carefully planned daytime operation.

The theft took place Friday afternoon at a warehouse on the 2400 block of North American Street. Company officials said the suspects targeted a shipment of Noble Oak Bourbon that A21 Wine & Spirits stored at the facility before a scheduled delivery to North Jersey.

According to company representatives, the thieves arrived in an 18-wheeler and convinced warehouse personnel that they had authorization to pick up the shipment. Workers loaded approximately 1,800 cases, or about 10,800 bottles, of bourbon onto the truck before the suspects drove away.

Rob Koch, chief operating officer of Apogee 21 Holdings, said several security measures broke down during the incident. He noted that warehouse staff accepted identification from the driver even though the photograph on the ID did not match the individual who presented it.

Company officials described the incident as a coordinated cargo theft that likely involved detailed knowledge of logistics operations and product movement schedules. Investigators now seek to determine who orchestrated the scheme and where the stolen bourbon ended up.

The company has urged distributors, retailers, bars, and restaurants to watch for suspicious offers involving Noble Oak Bourbon. Officials fear the stolen product could enter unauthorized resale markets through secondary wholesalers or online platforms.

Philadelphia police and federal authorities continue to examine the case. Company leaders called the theft one of the largest bourbon-related crimes reported in the region this year and pledged full cooperation with investigators as the search for the missing shipment continues.