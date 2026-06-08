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Sixers Elevate Jameer Nelson as Front Office Reshuffle Continues

The 76ers have made another significant change to their basketball operations structure, promoting Jameer Nelson to executive vice president of basketball operations under new team president Mike Gansey, according to a report published Saturday.

The move makes Nelson the No. 2 executive in Philadelphia’s front office and continues a broad organizational reset after the club moved on from former basketball operations chief Daryl Morey. Nelson, a Chester native and former NBA All-Star, has steadily risen inside the organization since joining the franchise in 2020 as a scout and G League executive following his 14-year playing career.

The report also said Elton Brand will not return as general manager, though he is expected to remain involved with the franchise in a new role that is still being worked out with the team and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. Brand had held the GM position since 2018 and, according to the report, chose not to interview for the president’s job while continuing to assist with the club’s draft preparation.

Philadelphia is also retaining another key front-office figure, with assistant general manager Prosper Karangwa agreeing to a multiyear extension after drawing interest from rival teams, the report said.

The changes come at a pivotal time for a franchise still searching for postseason traction around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Morey’s tenure produced five playoff appearances in six years, but the Sixers never advanced beyond the second round and have not reached the conference finals since 2001.

Nelson now steps into one of the most influential positions in the organization as the Sixers attempt to stabilize the front office and define their next chapter.