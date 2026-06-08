Wawa Welcome America provides free museum admission from June 19 to July 4 to celebrate Philadelphia's history and culture.

The lineup includes major museums, historic homes, and neighborhood institutions, offering a wide-ranging tour of the city.

The free access allows residents and tourists to explore Philadelphia's cultural landscape during the lead-up to Independence Day.

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Full List of Wawa Welcome America’s Free Museum Days

Philadelphia’s summer celebration is once again using free admission to open the doors to some of the city’s most significant cultural institutions, with Wawa Welcome America’s Free Museum Days stretching from June 19 through July 4 and offering visitors a wide-ranging tour of history, art, science and civic memory.

The lineup spans major museums, historic homes and neighborhood institutions, giving residents and tourists alike a no-cost way to experience Philadelphia’s cultural landscape during the lead-up to Independence Day.

Free Museum Days schedule

African American Museum in Philadelphia — June 19, 2026, 10 a.m.

Free access includes the core exhibition Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia (1776–1876) and Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design, with short talks from curatorial staff throughout the day.

— Free access includes the core exhibition Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia (1776–1876) and Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design, with short talks from curatorial staff throughout the day. Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center — June 20, 2026, 10 a.m.

Hands-on environmental programming includes water sampling, microscopic exploration of river life, drawing diatoms and learning about freshwater mussel research and propagation.

— Hands-on environmental programming includes water sampling, microscopic exploration of river life, drawing diatoms and learning about freshwater mussel research and propagation. Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion — June 20, 2026, 11 a.m.

Visitors can tour Philadelphia’s only Victorian house museum and explore daily life during the Civil War and Gilded Age.

— Visitors can tour Philadelphia’s only Victorian house museum and explore daily life during the Civil War and Gilded Age. Historic Rittenhouse Town — June 20, 2026, 12 p.m.

Programming includes a historic house tour, artifact display, art exhibit and paper-making activities.

— Programming includes a historic house tour, artifact display, art exhibit and paper-making activities. Paul Robeson House & Museum — June 20, 2026, 12 p.m.

The museum opens its doors to tell the story of Paul Robeson’s extraordinary life as an artist, athlete, activist, writer and lawyer.

— The museum opens its doors to tell the story of Paul Robeson’s extraordinary life as an artist, athlete, activist, writer and lawyer. Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts — June 21, 2026, 10 a.m.

Guests are invited to see Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America in collaboration with the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

— Guests are invited to see Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America in collaboration with the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Ryerss Museum & Library — June 21, 2026, 10 a.m.

The Victorian house museum and lending library in Burholme Park joins the program with free public access.1

— The Victorian house museum and lending library in Burholme Park joins the program with free public access.1 Elfreth’s Alley Museum — June 21, 2026, 12 p.m.

Free admission offers a chance to experience one of the oldest continuously inhabited residential streets in the United States and learn about its working-class history.

— Free admission offers a chance to experience one of the oldest continuously inhabited residential streets in the United States and learn about its working-class history. Founder’s Hall Museum — June 22, 2026, 10 a.m.

Visitors can explore the Greek Revival landmark and its interpretation of Stephen Girard’s life and legacy, along with the history of Girard College.

— Visitors can explore the Greek Revival landmark and its interpretation of Stephen Girard’s life and legacy, along with the history of Girard College. United States Mint — June 23, 2026

The federal institution joins the free museum schedule, though the listing does not include a specific start time.1

— The federal institution joins the free museum schedule, though the listing does not include a specific start time.1 Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History — June 26, 2026, 10 a.m.

Located on Independence Mall, the museum offers a look at the American Jewish experience through its nationally distinctive collection and exhibitions.

— Located on Independence Mall, the museum offers a look at the American Jewish experience through its nationally distinctive collection and exhibitions. Institute of Contemporary Art, University of Pennsylvania — July 2, 2026

The contemporary art institution is part of the citywide free-admission slate, though no time is listed on the event roundup.

— The contemporary art institution is part of the citywide free-admission slate, though no time is listed on the event roundup. Historical Society of Pennsylvania — July 4, 2026

The historical archive and research institution rounds out the program on Independence Day.

For Philadelphia, the program is more than a holiday perk. It is a reminder that some of the city’s most meaningful stories — from African American resistance and Jewish identity to industrial innovation, art and neighborhood history — are best told by walking through the doors and seeing them up close.