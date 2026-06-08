Philadelphia is launching a public-private partnership to build 800+ EV charging stations citywide.

New chargers will address uneven distribution, with many neighborhoods currently lacking access.

Program aims to improve safety, convenience, and public health by transitioning to cleaner electric vehicles.

Source: Elena Katkova / Getty

Philadelphia Unveils ChargePHL Plan to Build More Than 800 Public EV Chargers

Philadelphia is moving to dramatically expand public electric vehicle charging, unveiling a new initiative that city officials say could bring more than 800 charging stations to neighborhoods across the city over the next decade.

The program, called ChargePHL, was introduced through legislation on April 30 and would authorize the city’s Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems to launch a public-private partnership aimed at building out Philadelphia’s EV charging network if City Council approves the bill later this month.

City officials say the need is urgent. While the average Philadelphian is within a half-mile of a gas station, they are about 1.4 miles from the nearest public charging station, according to the city. Existing chargers are also heavily concentrated in Center City, leaving many neighborhoods with little or no access.

“The launch of ChargePHL is an important step towards achieving a safer, cleaner, and greener Philadelphia,” Anna Kelly, OTIS senior policy advisor for EV and parking, said in a statement. “For the first time, the City of Philadelphia will be able to offer access to safe EV charging in all of our neighborhoods, many of which are currently being left behind.”

Under the proposal, two vendors would install and operate the system. It’s Electric would handle curbside Level 2 chargers, while PositivEnergy would install both Level 2 chargers and DC fast chargers in city-owned and Philadelphia Parking Authority lots, with some fast chargers also planned for curbside locations.

Level 2 chargers typically add 15 to 30 miles of range per hour, while DC fast chargers can provide as much as 100 to 200 miles of range in under 30 minutes, offering a much closer experience to a traditional gas stop.

Supporters say the plan is not just about convenience, but also safety and public health. The city says some residents currently resort to unsafe charging setups, such as running cords across sidewalks or from windows. Officials also note that 60% of Philadelphia’s air pollution comes from motor vehicles, linking the transition to EVs to broader climate and health goals.

Councilmember Mike Driscoll, who introduced the legislation on behalf of Council President Kenyatta Johnson, said the program responds directly to public demand.

“The new program demonstrates that the Office of Transportation and Infrastructure Systems and City Council are listening to businesses and residents who have been demanding greater access to chargers in all parts of the city,” Driscoll said.

If approved, the city expects the first ChargePHL stations to be up and running by January 2027.