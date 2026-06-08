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Recovery Mission Underway After Philadelphia Barber Disappears in Delaware River

A recovery mission was underway on the Delaware River after a Philadelphia man disappeared in the water early Friday during what authorities believe was a large social gathering on a boat.

Marine crews were searching a stretch of the river between North Delaware Avenue and Linden Avenue, where investigators say the man entered the water shortly after midnight and never resurfaced.

Friends identified the missing man as Carlos Manuel, a well-known Philadelphia barber in his early 30s. Police had not yet officially confirmed his identity at the time of the report.

According to investigators, Manuel jumped from a boat into the river, but vanished moments later. Friends said he had been drinking before going into the water.

One friend described Manuel’s final moments in heartbreaking terms, saying he swam away from the boat with another friend before struggling in the water.

“He swam out of the boat with my other friend and the last word he told my friend [was] ‘hey, I can’t no more, I love you,’” the friend said. “That breaks my heart because the last word he said is I can’t swim anymore and I love you.”

The search continued as loved ones waited for answers along the riverfront, turning what began as a social gathering into a scene of anguish and uncertainty.