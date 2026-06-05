Kevin Durant Epically Fails To Hide In A Bush While Out With Mystery Woman, Jokes Follow

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Kevin Durant is a bona fide NBA superstar, which means having your every move tracked, and somehow, he’s never been seriously linked to a woman in all his 18 years in the NBA.

But again, that superstar status and being a very recognizable near 7-footer was bound to get him caught up eventually, and that day has come.

Now that he’s left Houston because his Rockets’ season was cut short, and he’s done celebrating Drake’s Iceman release in Toronto, he’s found his way to the West Coast.

Tuesday evening, he headed to Nobu in Malibu, and on the walk out, it was clear that he wasn’t dining alone.

The Daily Mail spotted him walking out of the restaurant and then standing behind a tall bush. Again, at 7 feet tall, he was taller than the bush, and you could see him poke his tan beanie-wearing head out. It didn’t help that he was wearing an eye-catching Carhartt WIP flannel.

As he tried to be incognito, a mystery woman emerged from the high-end eatery and got into a car. Soon after, Durant followed behind her and got into the same car.

It’s still unclear who the woman is, and Durant usually does a great job of keeping his personal life out of the public eye, so he’s very rarely been linked to a woman.

Just last year, he sat with Bobbi Althoff and got grilled about his love life, revealing that while he’s attended some “cool weddings,” he’s never been inspired to have his own.

The divorce rate in America sits around 50% , which isn’t much of a motivating factor. While most with career earnings like his sit around $600 million—making him the highest-earning NBA player of all time —a prenup isn’t holding him back.

“I’m not really concerned about that anyway,” Durant said. “‘Cause if it’s somebody I f-ck with and then we end up walking away from each other, hopefully, it ain’t as bad, and I want to take care of you anyway and make sure you straight, set you off well, but not like be taken advantage of…”

But for him, the reality of a lifelong commitment leaves him most apprehensive because of the lifestyle change it would require.

“It’s just like the word marriage I get, but it’s more so like what that relationship is like,” Durant continued. “Like, do I want to be with this somebody every day? Hang with the same person every day… Without the option to do my own thing.”

Durant’s views on marriage aren’t new. He was engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright in 2014 before he called it off, which he later explained to GQ in 2015.

“I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying?” Durant explained. “We just went our separate ways.”

See social media’s reaction to Durant’s sneaky dinner date below.