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Mimi Faust Spills on Love, Stevie J & Her New Glow-Up Era

Reality TV vet Mimi Faust pulled up to The Morning Hustle and held nothing back, giving fans an honest look at where her life stands today.

Her past with Stevie J got real, too. Today, co-parenting is “pretty null and void,” though she says forgiveness and growth helped her move forward. The infamous shower tape came up, and Mimi stayed unbothered. She broke down why she took the movie deal and revealed it still brings quarterly deposits. The hardest part wasn’t the money—it was her daughter Eva hearing about it from classmates.



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On Love & Hip Hop, she got candid about reality TV fight culture, asking, “Are you trying to be a WWF fighter?” She urges new people venturing into the genre to know what they want, and not just seek fame.

Now Mimi’s locked in on her glow-up. Her vegan, cruelty-free skincare line Oluremi caters to sensitive skin, and a new YouTube series chronicling her life is on the way. She has clearly taken her reality television momentum and pivoted into new lanes for this latest chapter of her life.

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Mimi Faust Is Shedding Her Reality TV Past With New Skin Care Line was originally published on themorninghustle.com