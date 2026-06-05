Philly Pride 2026: Top 5 LGBTQ+ Events This June!

Source: R1 / R1

June is Pride Month and Philadelphia is showing up and showing out. Whether you’re looking for culture, community, music, or just a reason to celebrate love here are 5 Pride events in Philly you absolutely need to put on your calendar this month.

Source: R1 / R1

Event number 1: Pride on the Parkway Benjamin Franklin Parkway We’re moving from the gayborhood to the parkway Sunday June 7th This is the main event Thousands of people live entertainment community organizations vendors and Pride energy taking over the city.

Event number 2: The LUV Awards and Promenade Friday Philadelphia Museum of Art This is the official kickoff to Pride Weekend celebrating legacy unity and visibility and hosted by yours truly Muthaknows See you there

Event number 3: Pride on the Pier Liberty Point Friday June 5th 10:00 PM to 2:00 AM One of the hottest nightlife events of the weekend and it’s nearly sold out so make sure you get your ticket

Event number 4: Sway Philly Pride Block Party is going down on the Parkway Sunday June 7th 2:30 to 5:00 PM It’s a huge outdoor celebration Live performances legendary twerk contest and high energy crowd.

Event number 5: Cavanaugh’s River Deck for Sweat Philly Pride Edition Saturday June 6th 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM One of Philly Pride’s most popular day parties. Great music outdoor waterfront vibes and perfect pregame for Saturday night

Honorable mention: Pride Bashment Saturday night, If you’re looking for Caribbean vibes dancing and a packed Saturday night crowd this is where you’ll want to end your evening.