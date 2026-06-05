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SEPTA Transit Police Warn of Possible Summer Strike as Contract Talks Stall

A contract standoff between SEPTA and its transit police union is raising the possibility of a strike during one of Philadelphia’s busiest stretches of the year, including the World Cup and other major summer events.

The Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109 said this week that a walkout is becoming more likely unless SEPTA agrees to resolve the dispute through binding arbitration. Union leaders say they are willing to give up the right to strike if the transit agency accepts a neutral arbitration process to settle the contract impasse.

“We’re in something of a staring contest,” union president Omari Bervine said. “Binding arbitration is the only off-ramp to what I say would be … the disastrous path.”

The union’s current contract expired March 31, and transit officers have been working without a new deal since then. Lodge 109 represents about 203 officers responsible for patrolling SEPTA stations, subways, buses, trains and trolleys.

SEPTA said it received a formal proposal from the union on Thursday and wants talks to continue. “SEPTA is committed to working with the FOTP on a contract that is both fair to Transit Police officers and responsible to the fare-paying riders and taxpayers who fund the Authority,” a spokesperson said. In a separate statement, the agency said it is ready to resume in-person negotiations with the union and the state-appointed mediator involved in the process.

The timing adds pressure. Philadelphia is preparing for World Cup matches later this month, along with other marquee events tied to a packed summer calendar. A disruption in transit policing during that period could carry consequences beyond SEPTA, affecting the city’s ability to manage crowds and present itself on an international stage.

Unlike many other police departments in Pennsylvania, SEPTA transit officers are allowed to strike and do not automatically receive binding arbitration under the state law that created the force. That difference has long been a source of tension in labor talks.

The threat is not theoretical. Transit police walked out for three days in late 2023 and for six days in 2019. For now, both sides say they are still talking. But with the calendar moving quickly, the dispute is becoming harder to separate from the city’s high-stakes summer ahead.