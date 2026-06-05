Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

52 Philadelphia Schools to Go Virtual as Heat Wave Forces Closures

The School District of Philadelphia will shift 52 schools to virtual learning Friday as extreme heat bears down on the region, underscoring the district’s continuing struggle with aging buildings and inadequate cooling systems.

District officials said the affected schools do not have sufficient air conditioning to provide safe and comfortable learning conditions as temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s during a four-day heat wave. In a letter to the community, Deputy Superintendent of Operations Oz Hill said the district has made progress improving school cooling, but acknowledged significant gaps remain.

“While the district has made significant progress toward ensuring our schools are adequately cooled in order to provide safe and comfortable learning environments, there are still a number of schools with inadequate cooling systems,” Hill wrote.

Students at the affected schools were sent home with Chromebooks, and early childhood programs housed in those buildings will also operate virtually Friday. The district said all in-person after-school activities scheduled at those schools have been canceled.

Officials added that scheduled field trips will still take place, and students attending them are encouraged to wear light clothing and bring water to stay hydrated.

The move highlights a longstanding infrastructure issue for the district, where heat-related disruptions have repeatedly forced schedule changes in late spring and early fall. For families, it means another abrupt shift in routine. For the district, it is a fresh reminder that climate pressures are colliding with old facilities in ways that are becoming harder to manage.

The schools moving online include Building 21, Franklin High, Roxborough High, South Philadelphia High, Parkway West, The U School, Olney Elementary, Overbrook Elementary, and dozens of neighborhood schools across the city.