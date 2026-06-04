Latto Hits Back At Critics Claiming 21 Savage Is Still Married To Someone Else: 'We Happy, We Do What Works For Us'

Latto is more public about her relationship with 21 Savage due to recent life developments.

Their daughter has 'changed' 21 Savage, according to Latto.

Latto responds to rumors about 21 Savage's marital status, saying it's his story to tell.

Latto isn’t concerned with what anyone has to say about her relationship.

Source: Prince Williams / Paras Griffin

Latto is finally giving fans a little insight about her relationship with 21 Savage and their growing family.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club on Thursday, June 4, the rapper couldn’t hide her reaction when co-host Loren LoRosa brought up her long-rumored beau, 21 Savage. About five minutes into the conversation, the topic turned to their romance, prompting Latto to blush.

When asked why she has become more public about the relationship after years of keeping it under wraps, Latto said recent life developments have made it necessary to share a little more.The discussion eventually shifted to parenthood, with Latto revealing that their daughter has had a major impact on 21 Savage.

According to the rapper, their baby girl has “changed” him.

LoRosa also referenced Latto recently spending time with the mothers of 21 Savage’s other children. Latto explained that the group got together to celebrate one of the children’s fifth-grade graduation. Before moving on from the subject, Latto appeared to respond to ongoing speculation surrounding rumors that 21 Savage is still married to another woman.

“What people don’t know, they gon’ make up but…he not in—I don’t even want to say it,” she explained. “It’s like, that’s his story to tell. I’m not 21 Savage…We happy, we do what works for us, and people make up what they don’t know. That’s what I’ll say.”

As previously reported by BOSSIP, Latto announced in March that she was expecting her first child. At the time, Keyanna Joseph, the mother of 21 Savage’s sons and the woman many have speculated is his wife, appeared to react positively to the pregnancy news.

By mid-May, fans believed 21 Savage had confirmed the baby’s arrival after he shared a photo of a newborn wearing an Arsenal onesie following the club’s Premier League victory.

Shortly afterward, Keyanna seemingly posted a photo featuring herself, Latto and Kei, the mother of 21 Savage’s daughter. Kei later shared footage from the gathering on social media.

More recently, Latto confirmed she welcomed a baby girl and posted a carousel of photos and videos featuring her daughter. Keyanna Joseph, who has not publicly addressed her current relationship status with 21 Savage, appeared to continue supporting Latto by liking the posts celebrating the newborn.

Latto Hits Back At Critics Claiming 21 Savage Is Still Married To Someone Else: 'We Happy, We Do What Works For Us' was originally published on bossip.com