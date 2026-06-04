Philadelphia Parents Spend Thousands For Prom Experiences

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Prom season has transformed into a major event in Philadelphia, with many families spending thousands of dollars on elaborate send-off celebrations that take place before students even arrive at the dance. Parents and teens across the region say the growing trend reflects pride, achievement, and a desire to create lasting memories.

For some families, prom send-offs require months of planning. Pennsbury High School student Lakyia Gartei worked with designer Qaysean Williams to create a custom gown valued at about $3,000. Her family also paid for hair, makeup, decorations, and a Lamborghini rental. Lakyia’s mother, Lanise Gartei, estimated the total cost of the celebration at roughly $6,000. She said the experience gave her daughter a moment to celebrate years of hard work and academic success.

In Philadelphia, Wanda Matos organized a “Bridgerton”-inspired send-off for her daughter Madison. The event featured catering, a string quartet, floral displays, and a horse-drawn carriage. Matos said she spent approximately $12,000 on the celebration and viewed the event as a reward for her daughter’s accomplishments. Madison described the send-off as the highlight of her prom experience.

The trend has sparked debate online and throughout the city. Some critics question the rising costs, while supporters argue that families should celebrate milestones however they choose. Philadelphia has developed a reputation for extravagant prom send-offs over the years, including themed events that cost tens of thousands of dollars. Past celebrations have featured castle-inspired settings, luxury vehicles, and large-scale productions that attracted national attention.

Despite the controversy, many parents say the celebrations focus on honoring their children’s achievements and creating unforgettable memories before graduation.