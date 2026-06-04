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Pennsylvania Moves Toward Statewide Bell-to-Bell School Cell Phone Ban

Pennsylvania lawmakers are moving closer to a statewide ban on student cell phone use during the school day, as both the House and Senate advanced legislation backed by broad bipartisan support and renewed pressure from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

The proposal would require public schools to enforce a bell-to-bell restriction, meaning students could not use — and in some cases could not possess accessible — cell phones from the start of the school day until dismissal. Under the House version, students would have to secure their phones in a way that prevents access until the end of the day, while allowing exceptions for certain medical or emergency needs approved by school administrators.

Supporters say the measure is aimed squarely at classroom distraction, declining academic focus and growing concerns about student mental health.

“Our kids deserve to learn in a classroom that’s free from distraction and where they can spend real time together, free from screens,” Shapiro said as he urged lawmakers to send a final bill to his desk.

State Rep. Mandy Steele, who backed the House bill, argued the issue has become too widespread to leave entirely to local districts.

“Our children need this bill,” Steele said. “Research shows that unfettered access to devices is harming our children, and many educators tell me this bill is desperately needed.”

The legislation comes as Pennsylvania joins a larger national shift. Lawmakers have pointed to research tying increased smartphone use to both academic decline and worsening mental health outcomes among children and teens. One figure cited in support of the effort says the average age at which a child in Pennsylvania gets a cell phone is 10.5 years old, while another study found teens spending eight hours a day on their phones.

The push has also been framed as part of a broader effort to reclaim school environments from constant digital interruption. As debate over implementation continues, one major question remains: how individual districts will store devices, handle violations and define limited exceptions.

Still, the direction from Harrisburg is increasingly clear. After years of concern from teachers, administrators and parents, Pennsylvania appears poised to make the school day a phone-free zone.