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SEPTA Launches First Real-Time Bus Arrival Screen in South Philadelphia

SEPTA has installed its first digital real-time arrival display at a bus stop in South Philadelphia, marking the start of a pilot program aimed at giving riders live service information directly from the bus stop.

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The first screen was unveiled at the northeast corner of Broad Street and Oregon Avenue, a stop that serves Routes 7, 63 and 68. The agency says the rollout is part of a broader effort to improve access to up-to-the-minute transit information for both regular riders and visitors navigating the system.

“Our customers have made it clear that they want better access to real-time information, and we are listening,” SEPTA General Manager Scott A. Sauer said. “This program is about putting the tools our riders need right where they need them.”

The displays are solar-powered and use e-paper technology, allowing them to be mounted directly on standard bus-stop sign poles. Each unit also includes a text-to-speech button designed to make live arrival information accessible to blind and low-vision riders.

SEPTA says nine more devices are planned across the system, including additional bus stops as well as trolley and Metro stations. The agency selected locations based on two factors: customer impact and geographic equity.

The pilot arrives at a time when Philadelphia’s transit network is preparing for a busy stretch of major events, including the FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and celebrations tied to America’s 250th anniversary. SEPTA says it will evaluate the pilot’s performance before deciding on future phases of expansion.

For riders, the technology is a modest but meaningful change: one that moves real-time transit data out of the app and onto the street, where wait times matter most.

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