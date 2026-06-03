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Movies on the Mall Returns With Expanded 2026 Lineup at Independence Mall

Philadelphia’s Movies on the Mall series is returning this year with an expanded five-night schedule, giving residents and visitors more chances to gather outdoors in the Historic District for free family-friendly screenings tied to the themes and history of Independence National Historical Park.

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The program will again take place at Independence Mall, with screens set up outside the Independence Visitor Center at 599 Market Street, facing 5th Street between Market and Arch Streets1 Organizers are encouraging guests to bring blankets lawn chairs and snacks, while also noting that advance registration is recommended though walkups are welcome

Pre-show programming is set to begin before each screening with activities such as games arts and crafts refreshments and family programming around the lawn. Free popcorn will also be available.

The larger schedule comes as Philadelphia continues to build programming around the America 250 milestone, turning one of the city’s most historic spaces into a recurring summer and fall destination for moviegoers

Check out the Movies on the Mall schedule below!

June 19, 2026 — Harriet

August 21, 2026 — National Treasure

August 22, 2026 — National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets

September 19, 2026 — Hamilton

October 16, 2026 — Hocus Pocus