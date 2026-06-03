Source: Gregory Adams / Getty

SEPTA Expands Service Plan for Philadelphia’s 2026 World Cup Crowds

SEPTA says it will add extra train service during next year’s FIFA World Cup in Philadelphia, rolling out a transit plan aimed at handling surges tied to both match days at Lincoln Financial Field and the Fan Festival at Lemon Hill.

According to the agency’s plan, additional trains on the Broad Street Line will run directly to NRG Station for the city’s six World Cup matches. SEPTA also plans to keep both the Broad Street Line and the Market-Frankford Line running overnight, while adding late-night Regional Rail service after select games.

The service expansion is one of the clearest signs yet of how the city’s transit network is preparing for the scale of the tournament, which is expected to bring major crowds not only to South Philadelphia but also to Fairmount Park, where the Fan Festival will be staged.

SEPTA said regular transit pricing will remain in place, with fares staying at $2.90, and riders will be able to use the system’s tap-to-pay options across transit lines.

For Philadelphia, the added service is a practical step toward managing one of the city’s biggest international events in years. With stadium traffic, festival activity and late-night travel all expected to spike, public transportation is likely to play a central role in how residents and visitors move through the tournament.