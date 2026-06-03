CBS News Fires ‘60 Minutes’ Correspondent Scott Pelley

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

CBS News has ended its relationship with longtime “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley, marking another dramatic chapter in the network’s ongoing leadership shakeup.

The decision came just one day after a tense staff meeting in which Pelley openly criticized new executive producer Nick Bilton and challenged the direction of the iconic news program. According to reports, Bilton informed Pelley of the termination in a letter and cited what he described as hostility toward the show’s future and leadership team.

Pelley, one of the most recognizable faces in television journalism, joined CBS News in 1989 and built a reputation through investigative reporting, international coverage, and anchor roles across several network programs. During his tenure, he earned dozens of journalism awards and became a central figure at “60 Minutes.”

The conflict reflects broader tensions inside CBS News. Reports indicate that Pelley criticized Bilton’s qualifications during the staff meeting and accused network leadership of steering the program away from its traditional journalistic standards. He also voiced concerns about recent personnel decisions that removed several prominent figures from the newsroom.

The dismissal arrives during a period of major change following the merger between Paramount and Skydance Media. New executives have pushed for a different editorial strategy and a wider digital focus, moves that have sparked debate among journalists and staff members. Recent departures involving producers and correspondents have added to concerns about the future identity of “60 Minutes.”

Neither Pelley nor CBS News has publicly outlined any plans for the next stage of his career. However, his departure closes a significant era for one of television’s most respected news magazines and leaves viewers watching closely as CBS News continues its transformation.