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Mitchell & Ness Opens New Center City Flagship Store

Mitchell & Ness is expanding its footprint in its hometown with the opening of a new three-story flagship store in Center City, a move that places one of Philadelphia’s most recognizable sportswear brands in the middle of what is shaping up to be a major stretch for the city’s sports and tourism economy.

The new 16,000-square-foot store at 1513 Walnut Street was set to open to the public on Saturday, May 30. The space includes more than 2,200 square feet dedicated to jersey retail, with the upper level designed for fan events, trading card gatherings and broader community programming. The lower two floors will serve as the main retail space.

The opening comes as Philadelphia gears up for a wave of high-profile events over the next year, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, Wawa Welcome America, and festivities tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary. In that context, the new store is more than a retail addition — it is also a bet on Philadelphia’s growing role as a destination city.

Opening weekend is being positioned as an event in itself. Surprise appearances from figures in the Philadelphia sports world, including team mascots, are expected throughout the weekend. The brand is also offering $25 gift cards to the first 100 guests and a collectible tote bag to the first 500 visitors.

There will also be a basketball shooting contest held in partnership with the Philadelphia 76ers, with participants able to win money based on the shots they make. A block party is scheduled outside the store from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For a brand whose identity is closely tied to sports nostalgia, heritage and Philadelphia itself, the new Walnut Street flagship represents a visible hometown statement at a time when the city is preparing to welcome the world.