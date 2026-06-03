Cassie Announces Leaving the U.S. Permanently

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Singer Cassie Ventura has revealed that she no longer lives in the United States and does not plan to return, marking a significant personal change after years of legal turmoil connected to music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Court documents filed in May show that Ventura now resides outside the United States. In the filing, she stated that she has no intention of moving back. The declaration surfaced as part of her ongoing legal dispute with Clayton Howard, a male escort who has filed claims involving both Ventura and Combs. Reports indicate that Ventura requested that legal proceedings take place in New York rather than California because her attorneys operate there and travel would prove more convenient.

The revelation comes nearly three years after Ventura filed a high-profile lawsuit against Combs in 2023. The case accused the entertainment executive of rape, physical abuse, and coercive behavior during their long-term relationship. Ventura and Combs reached a settlement shortly after the lawsuit became public. Court testimony later revealed that the settlement totaled $20 million.

Ventura later emerged as a key witness during federal proceedings involving Combs. During her testimony, she described years of alleged abuse and detailed experiences that prosecutors used to support their case. Her testimony drew national attention and sparked widespread discussion about abuse, power dynamics, and accountability within the entertainment industry.

While Ventura has not disclosed her current location, her court filing signals a desire to build a life away from the spotlight that surrounded her legal battles. As public interest in the aftermath of the Combs cases continues, Ventura appears focused on moving forward and creating distance from a chapter that shaped much of her recent public story.