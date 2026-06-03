Center City District SIPS Returns for Summer 2026

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Philadelphia’s popular after-work tradition has returned for another summer as Center City District SIPS kicks off its 2026 season. The weekly happy hour event began on June 3 and will continue every Wednesday through August 26, bringing discounted drinks, food specials, and social opportunities to the heart of the city.

Dozens of bars, restaurants, and beer gardens across Center City have joined the program, offering specials from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each week. Participating venues feature $8 cocktails, $7 glasses of wine, and $6 beers. Organizers have also introduced a new option this year: $6 mocktails for guests who prefer nonalcoholic beverages. Many locations will also serve appetizers for less than $10, giving visitors affordable food options alongside their drinks.

Center City District launched SIPS in 2004 and has continued to use the event to encourage people to explore local businesses during the summer months. The program attracts office workers, residents, and visitors who want to unwind after work while supporting Philadelphia’s hospitality industry.

This year’s event includes additional incentives at some locations. Several restaurants plan to offer 15% discounts on dinner service after 7 p.m., encouraging guests to stay longer and experience more of Center City’s dining scene. Entertainment also plays a role in the festivities, with select venues hosting DJs, giveaways, and special events throughout the season.

City leaders and business owners hope the annual program will continue to boost foot traffic and strengthen community connections. As warm weather arrives, SIPS once again gives Philadelphians a reason to gather, socialize, and celebrate summer in one of the city’s busiest neighborhoods.