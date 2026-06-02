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Dexter Wansel, Sound of Philadelphia Pioneer, Dies at 75

Dexter Wansel, the keyboardist, songwriter, arranger and producer whose work helped define the Sound of Philadelphia and shape generations of soul and jazz music, has died at 75.

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His son, producer Andrew “Pop” Wansel, announced the death in a social media post, saying Wansel died May 31 after a long illness. “The space man finally made it to Mars early yesterday morning,” he wrote, adding that his father “put up one hell of a fight for 17 long years and is now able to rest.”

For generations of listeners, Wansel was more than a behind-the-scenes figure. He was one of the key musical architects of Philadelphia International Records, a composer and keyboardist whose arrangements gave records both grandeur and lift. His fingerprints were on songs by Teddy Pendergrass, Patti LaBelle, Lou Rawls, The Stylistics and The Jones Girls, among others, helping shape an era when Philadelphia became one of the most important recording centers in American music.

Wansel also built a legacy of his own as a solo artist, perhaps most memorably with 1976’s “Theme from the Planets,” a synthesizer-rich, space-minded track that became a foundational text for later generations of producers. Its afterlife was enormous. The song was sampled and reinterpreted across decades, reaching into rap, R&B and pop and cementing Wansel as an artist whose music never stopped moving.

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