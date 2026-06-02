Boosie Badazz Faces Felony Charge After Houston Nightclub Altercation

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Rapper Boosie Badazz faces legal trouble in Texas after authorities accused him of striking a security guard with a glass hookah base during an incident at a Houston nightclub.

Court records identify the Louisiana rapper as Torrence Hatch Jr. Prosecutors charged Hatch with felony aggravated assault following an altercation that reportedly took place during the early morning hours of May 24 at a downtown Houston venue. Authorities also sought his arrest in connection with the case.

According to investigators, the incident began as the nightclub prepared to close for the night. A security guard reportedly denied a woman’s request to use the restroom because the club had ended operations for the evening. Authorities say the situation escalated when the guard escorted the woman toward the exit.

Court documents allege that the woman dropped several personal items while leaving. As the security guard bent down to gather the belongings, someone struck him in the back of the head. The guard later told police that blood ran down his face immediately after the impact. Investigators say the guard identified Hatch as the person holding a broken glass hookah base moments after the incident.

Medical personnel treated the guard for a head injury and placed eight staples in the wound, according to court records. Prosecutors subsequently filed the felony charge against the rapper.

Hatch has denied wrongdoing and characterized the case as a “money grab” on social media. During a court appearance in Harris County, officials set an $85,000 walk-through bond, which allows defendants to address an active warrant without serving jail time before release.

The case remains under investigation as prosecutors prepare for future court proceedings in Houston. Allegations against Hatch have not been proven in court.