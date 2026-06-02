Russell Wilson Reportedly Set for Major Career Shift With CBS Sports

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Veteran NFL quarterback Russell Wilson appears ready to take the next step in his professional journey, as reports indicate that he will join CBS Sports as an analyst for the network’s popular pregame show, The NFL Today.

Multiple reports surfaced this week stating that Wilson has finalized, or is close to finalizing, an agreement with CBS Sports. The move would mark a significant transition for the former Super Bowl champion, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL and built one of the league’s most recognizable careers. Sources say Wilson will fill the opening left by former quarterback Matt Ryan, who recently accepted a leadership role with the Atlanta Falcons organization.

Wilson’s reported decision comes after months of speculation about his future. Although opportunities remained available for him to continue playing, reports suggested that he seriously considered television work as he evaluated the next phase of his career. Industry insiders noted that discussions between Wilson and CBS Sports gained momentum throughout the offseason.

Throughout his NFL career, Wilson earned 10 Pro Bowl selections and led the Seattle Seahawks to a victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He later spent time with the Denver Broncos, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New York Giants. His career totals include nearly 47,000 passing yards and more than 350 touchdown passes, numbers that place him among the most productive quarterbacks of his era.

If Wilson officially joins CBS Sports, he will work alongside established personalities such as James Brown, Bill Cowher, and Nate Burleson on The NFL Today. The addition would give the network another high-profile former player with recent on-field experience and name recognition.

Neither Wilson nor CBS Sports has publicly announced the move, but reports suggest that an official confirmation could arrive soon.