Daphne Joy Asks Followers “Does Size Really Matter?” After Diddy Video Leak

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Model Daphne Joy generated fresh discussion online after she shared a message with followers asking, “Does size really matter?” just hours after she addressed an alleged leaked video tied to music mogul Sean Combs, widely known as Diddy.

The post quickly attracted attention across social media platforms because it followed Joy’s public response to the controversy surrounding the alleged video. Earlier in the day, Joy released a statement in which she claimed she never consented to the recording and alleged that someone attempted to blackmail her over the footage. She later removed the statement from her social media account. Reports from several entertainment outlets said the statement described an extortion attempt connected to the alleged recording.

Joy also reflected on her past relationship with Combs in the message. She wrote that she often placed another person’s happiness ahead of her own boundaries and said she continues to process the experience. Entertainment media outlets circulated screenshots of the statement after she deleted it.

Afterward, Joy shifted attention with her question to followers about whether size matters, prompting thousands of reactions and comments. Some users viewed the post as an attempt to move forward from the controversy, while others questioned the timing of the message. The discussion quickly spread across blogs, social media pages, and celebrity news platforms.

Neither Joy nor Combs publicly expanded on the social media post after it gained traction. Combs has not issued a statement regarding the latest online discussion tied to the alleged footage.

The situation continues to draw attention as fans, commentators, and entertainment outlets monitor developments. For now, Joy’s posts have fueled another wave of conversation surrounding a story that has remained a major topic across celebrity news and social media circles in recent days.