Pittsburgh Man Accused Of Using Excavator to Destroy Home After Wife Wants Divorce

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A domestic dispute in Butler County escalated into chaos when police say a man used an excavator to tear apart his family’s home while his wife and two daughters remained inside.

Authorities identified the suspect as 48-year-old Eric Pierwsza of Buffalo Township. According to investigators, the incident unfolded on Martin Road after Pierwsza returned home following a night of drinking. Police say an argument began when his wife told him that she wanted to end their marriage. Court documents state that Pierwsza responded with a threat to destroy the home if the relationship ended.

Investigators allege that Pierwsza climbed into a Kubota excavator parked on the property and began ripping apart the rear section of the house. Dispatchers reportedly heard shouting and the sound of heavy machinery during a 911 call placed by his wife. The family managed to escape the home without suffering injuries.

Police say the damage left the residence in question regarding its structural safety. After the destruction stopped, Pierwsza allegedly entered the home, collected a gym bag, and left the area. Officers later took him into custody.

Neighbors expressed shock over the incident, with some saying they never expected such behavior from someone they knew. The unusual case quickly drew attention across the community as residents tried to understand what led to the dramatic confrontation.

Pierwsza now faces several charges, including causing a catastrophe, reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct. Court records also indicate that his wife plans to seek a protection-from-abuse order. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.