Eagles agree to trade A.J. Brown to Patriots for 2 draft picks

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Eagles have agreed to trade star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Patriots in a blockbuster move that reshapes both franchises heading into the 2026 season.

The deal sends Brown to New England for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, with the later selection reported to be the better of the Patriots’ two fifth-rounders.

For New England, the move delivers exactly what the organization has been chasing: a proven No. 1 target for quarterback Drake Maye and a major weapon for Mike Vrabel, who coached Brown in Tennessee. Brown, still one of the league’s most productive receivers, gives the Patriots instant credibility at the top of their offense after an aggressive offseason remake at the position.

For Philadelphia, the trade closes a chapter that was enormously productive but increasingly uneasy. Brown was a central figure in the Eagles’ offense and one of the most accomplished receivers in franchise history, but frustration around his role and the direction of the passing game had lingered for months. The Eagles had also spent the offseason preparing for the possibility of his exit, adding multiple receivers and drafting USC wideout Makai Lemon in the first round.

Brown acknowledged the end of his time in Philadelphia in a social media post Monday, writing, “Playing for this city has been an honor, and I’m thankful for every moment I had in midnight green. Thank you, Philly. Much love always. God bless.”

The timing of the deal was also significant. By waiting until June 1, the Eagles were able to spread Brown’s dead-cap hit across two seasons rather than absorb the entire charge this year.

General manager Howie Roseman said the Eagles weighed both roster-building and financial flexibility in making the move.

“I think that when we looked at the totality of the circumstances and having the conversations we had with him, felt like where we were, where we were going, where he was, that if we could find something that kind of achieved our goals of getting a first-round pick going forward here in the near future, getting the money back to spend on other players on our team and other teams and it was a win-win situation based on where he was and how he felt, we were open to that,” Roseman said.

The Patriots are betting Brown can still be the kind of difference-maker who changes coverages, elevates a young quarterback and gives their offense a true identity. The Eagles are betting they can survive the loss of a star by turning one major asset into flexibility, depth and future value.

Either way, this is the kind of trade that will define both teams for years.