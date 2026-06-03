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McDonald’s Roots Picnic Kickoff Brings Stars Together

Published on June 3, 2026
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Roots Picnic Weekend got off to an exciting start in Philadelphia as McDonald’s partnered with the annual D’USSÉ Fridays kickoff celebration at Mr. Ivy, bringing together some of the biggest names in music, media, and culture ahead of the city’s highly anticipated festival weekend.

JD, Fab + Group

The exclusive event attracted an impressive guest list, including Deon Cole, Jermaine Dupri, Fabolous, Lenny S., Adam Blackstone, Bryan-Michael Cox, Lore’l of The Morning Hustle, Rory Farrell, Kenny Burns, DIXSON, Brandon Blackwood, Melissa Butler of The Lip Bar, Young Chris, Neef Buck, Bri Steves, and more.

Just as McDonald’s helped kick off Roots Picnic, the brand’s influence could be felt throughout the night. McDonald’s provided guests with some of its most popular menu favorites. Attendees enjoyed Chicken McNuggets®, World Famous Fries®, and sweet treats throughout the night as they connected, celebrated, and prepared for a weekend centered on music and culture.

More than just a pre-festival gathering, D’USSÉ Fridays served as a meeting place for artists, entrepreneurs, executives, and creatives who continue to shape the culture. The event reflected the energy and influence that have made Roots Picnic one of the nation’s premier music festivals and a staple on Philadelphia’s cultural calendar.

McDonald’s presence added a familiar and nostalgic touch to the celebration, reinforcing the brand’s longstanding connection to communities and cultural experiences. As conversations flowed and relationships were strengthened, the partnership helped create an environment that was both welcoming and memorable.

MCDs

With a room full of tastemakers and cultural leaders, the event set the tone for an exciting Roots Picnic Weekend and reminded attendees why Philadelphia remains a hub for music, creativity, and community.

Photo Credit: Vlad Samedi, S’yiel Custodio, Tito Garcia

Fabolod
Fabolous | @SyielCustodio
Bryan-Michael Cox
Bryan-Michael Cox + Lenny S.
Tito Garcia
Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood | @SyielCustodio
Kenny Burns
Kenny Burns | @SyielCustodio
Lore'l
Lore’l | @SyielCustodio
Young Gunz
Young Gunz | Vlad Samedi
GoGo Morrow
GoGo Morrow | @SyielCustodio
TreyWay
TreWay | Vlad Samedi

Related Tags

Adam Blackstone Fabolous GoGo Morrow jermaine dupri mcdonald's Music Roots Picnic Young Chris

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