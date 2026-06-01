Hot Girl Healing — Megan Thee Stallion Seems To Say 'Deuces' To 'Cheating' Ex Klay Thompson In Fiery New Verse

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty Y’all know the Megan hate train is really long for whatever reason, but shout out to Megan Thee Stallion for knowing her worth and rapping about her real life. What’s so bad about that? Fans recently took to Instagram to dissect Megan’s latest lyrics on her new verse from Bossman Dlow’s “Motion Party (Remix),” and let’s just say the internet immediately started connecting the dots. On the track, Megan raps, “I ain’t goin’ through no phones, that sht stupid/If I catch a n**a cheatin’ on me, it’s deuces,” she continued, “Sht strict over here, I’m a rich b*tch/ Thought he did his big one ‘til he met the biggest.” Now, Megan doesn’t mention Klay Thompson by name, but one can only guess she’s talking about him specifically. Especially since these lyrics arrive just months after Megan publicly discussed infidelity and heartbreak following their highly publicized split. RELATED CONTENT: Damn! Damn! Damn! — 21 Black Hollywood Breakups That Left Us Heartbroken And Denouncing Relationship Goals

Fans Sound Off Online As expected, social media users immediately hopped into The Shade Room‘s comment section with opinions, think pieces, and a whole lot of support for the Houston hottie. One user said, “One thing I like about Meg, she know her worth and gets on when a guy acts up.” Another user said, “a person getting cheated on by multiple people is not a reflection of their worth. It’s a reflection of the cheater’s lack of self-worth.” He ain’t lying! Another user said, “so when Taylor Swift sing about her life it’s cool, but Megan can’t?” Clock it! That last comment highlights a conversation that seems to follow Megan throughout her career. Plenty of artists have built successful catalogs by turning personal experiences into music. Yet somehow, whenever Megan does it, people act like she’s committing a crime.

The Internet Is Reading Between The Lines As previously reported, Megan first confirmed the breakup in April through a candid Instagram message that quickly spread across social media. “Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet’[.] Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be ‘monogamous’???? b*tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall,” she wrote. The message immediately sparked conversation online, with many fans expressing support while others questioned what really happened behind the scenes. Following her social media post, Megan largely stepped back from the spotlight for a brief period before finishing up her final Broadway performances.