Keke Palmer Pays Tribute To Ex-Boyfriend Brandon Who Passed Away From Sickle Cell Anemia: 'I Can't Believe You Are Gone'

Sickle cell anemia is a serious inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells become rigid, sticky, and crescent-shaped instead of round and flexible, according to the Cleveland Clinic. These abnormal cells can block small blood vessels, restricting blood flow and leading to severe pain, organ damage, and chronic fatigue.

“I found out last night. I think I was in shock,” the Nope actress captioned a photo of her and Brandon hugging each other at her sweet sixteen party.

Keke Palmer took to Instagram on May 29 to remember her teenage ex-boyfriend Brandon, who sadly passed away from sickle cell anemia on May 23, according to an Instagram post from his sister.

Keke Palmer said she shared her “first real kiss” with her ex-boyfriend Brandon and loved his “shy” but outgoing personality.

Palmer went into detail about how she and Brandon met, remembering how they formed a close bond after meeting on the social media platform MySpace.

“When I started performing full time, I no longer went to school, but I had one friend. Taylor, she told me about MySpace and the fine boy that would pick up his little brother from school. That was you, Brandon, the boy in the picture,” she continued her tribute. “I found you on MySpace as any girl would after hearing that and we became friends. Basically pen pals until one day I told my parents I loved you haha and begged them to let us meet.”

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The actress said she shared her “first real kiss” with Brandon and cherished the moments they would spend together.

“I remember sitting outside in the backyard sharing my first real kiss with you,” she continued. “I remember you taking me to Bible school and that theater I can’t remember the name of in the IE. All the parties your mom would host, Montclair is special to me because of you. I can’t believe you are gone. I can not believe sickle cell took you from us. Over the last few years I kept saying, I gotta go see Brandon. I gotta see what he’s up to. I’m so sad I didn’t get to see you one last time.”

Keke Palmer said she loved how Brandon had a “shy” nature but was loved by many.

“I miss you and I pray for your family and I am deeply saddened by the minutes as I realize what we lost. Rest in Peace my friend and thank you for being there for me when I had no one,” she added. “The hours and hours on the phone, feet kicked up and your mom telling me to stop calling after hours. Life goes by so fast, don’t forget to tell people you love them. You never know when you won’t get another chance. Also. Little you would be proud of me, I finally told people how truly hard it has been for me to be happy. Thank you for giving my sadness a place to land.”