BOSSIPSounds Spice Erupts With Fiery First Taste Of Her New Era, Turns Up Di Temperature With 'Volcano'

In #BOSSIPSounds news, the Queen of Dancehall is turning up di temperature with a new release for your summer playlist, marking a new era in her historic career.

Source: Easy Star Records

Spice has released “Volcano,” a high-energy new single that serves as the first official offering from her forthcoming album and signals the start of a new chapter for one of dancehall’s most influential stars.

Source: Easy Star Records

Released via Easy Star Records, the track pairs Spice’s signature confidence with infectious production and dance-floor-ready energy designed for clubs, festivals, and warm-weather playlists.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer Antaeus alongside Spice herself, “Volcano” finds the entertainer leaning into themes of self-confidence, empowerment, and unapologetic self-expression.

Source: Easy Star Records

Driven by pulsating rhythms and the catchy refrain, “My body hot like volcano,” the song arrives just in time for the summer.

“Volcano is about passion, confidence, and stepping fully into your power,” Spice said in an official statement. “I wanted the music and the visual to feel explosive, fearless, and authentic to the energy that’s been inside me this entire era.”

The release marks Spice’s first official single from her upcoming album, and she’s celebrating its immediate success.

Kaboom Mag reports that the single is already at the top of the U.S. Reggae iTunes Songs Chart just 24 hours after its release, and the track’s accompanying music video, directed by Calvin D, has also secured the No. 1 position on the U.S. Reggae iTunes Music Video Chart.

Source: Easy Star Records

The singer has spent the last several years building on the momentum of projects like Mirror 25 while continuing to rack up major career milestones, including Billboard chart success, international certifications, and hundreds of millions of streams worldwide.

Source: Easy Star Records

Among her most notable accomplishments, Spice’s global hit “Go Down Deh” has surpassed 400 million streams, while the artist recently became the first Jamaican female artist with a lead single to surpass 300 million streams on Spotify.

Watch Spice’s “Volcano” music video below.

#BOSSIPSounds Spice Erupts With Fiery First Taste Of Her New Era, Turns Up Di Temperature With 'Volcano' was originally published on bossip.com