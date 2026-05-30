Abdul Carter Understands The Moment "Is Bigger Than Sports" While His Teammate Jaxson Dart Just Rambles

Getty Images / Abdul Carter / Jaxson Dart / Donald Trump

It’s been a giant (pun intended) mess after second-year New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart boneheadedly appeared at a rally for NY Rep. Mike Lawler, and proudly introduced Donald Trump.

The move sparked an instant reaction from his Black teammate, second-year outside linebacker Abdul Carter, opening the floodgates to opinions from every sports pundit you could think of, most of them being absolutely LOUD AND WRONG, attacking Carter for being stunned that his QB would align himself with the extremely divisive and toxic President Donald Trump.

Finally, both Carter and Dart spoke on the matter, and to no one’s surprise, Carter kept it real, while Dart stood up in front of the microphone and fumbled.

Abdul Carter Understands That The Moment “Is Bigger Than Sports”

After Carter sent out his initial reaction to clips of Dart introducing Trump, writing in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Thought this sh!t was AI. What we doing man.”

He later tweeted that “Me and JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as Men. Yall can keep yall narratives.”

But it was too late, like clockwork, sports talking heads, mainly Caucasian ones like former NFL player Boomer Esiason, attacked Carter for reacting to Dart’s public blunder on social media rather than keeping it in the locker room.

During yesterday’s press conference, Carter finally addressed the matter, explaining why he chose to go to social media rather than speak with Dart directly.

“Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” Carter said to reporters Friday following practice. “Jaxson is one of our leaders. He’s the face of our franchise. He not only represents himself in what he does, but he represents all of us. And that goes for anybody who wears a Giants uniform.

“But if he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it’s my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I’m against that, but to show the world. That doesn’t mean that we have to spread hate.

“That doesn’t mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef.”

Jaxson Dart Said A Whole Bunch of Nothing

Meanwhile, Dart, who started all of this, also spoke with the media, and unlike Carter, didn’t really say anything to justify his decision.

Dart’s statement consisted of talking about his family’s history of patriotism and respect for the office of President, even though the current occupant couldn’t care less about dignity and respect.

“The presidential position has always been one I’ve respected regardless of political affiliation,” Dart claimed.

“I also understand in this world, politics can be a sensitive matter, a sensitive topic,” Dart continued during his statement. “I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility, and it’s under a limelight, under a microscope. And there’s a lot that comes with that and it’s been something I’ve embraced.”

He continued by saying the Giants “had a lot of honest conversations with each other as a team,” adding the details of those conversations would be “private between my teammates and me.”

“I think the connections that we build are special because we’re able to have vulnerable conversations,” Dart said. “… I can honestly say I love every single one of my brothers, my teammates on this team. Regardless of politics, regardless of religious beliefs, regardless of anything that may be different between us. I love them, and they know exactly what type of person I am.”

He also declined to answer a question asking him if he understood why some of his teammates would have an issue with what he did, again opting to keep his conversations with them private and directing reporters back to his nothingburger of a statement.

Carter Wants Dart To “Stand On What He Believes In”

Both Dart and Carter said they are on the same page after the Trump moment, but when reporters asked Carter if he wanted an apology from the quarterback, he dropped a chef’s kiss of an answer.

“No — I don’t want him to say he’s sorry,” Carter said. “Stand on what you believe in. But it can’t be a problem when I stand on what I believe in. That’s all that matters to me. As long as we have that understanding, it’s all good.”

Amen.

While Dart and Carter look to move past this and focus on football, Donald Trump only made things worse during an interview with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, claiming Dart told him, “I love you sir.”

Welp.

Dart’s social media activity has also been brought to light, with him getting caught liking posts of Trump’s extreme immigration policies and attacks on DEI.

We see you, Jaxson.

You can see more reactions below.