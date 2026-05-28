National Burger Day 2026: Where to Find Burger Deals in Philly

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National Burger Day 2026: Where to Find Burger Deals in Philadelphia and the Suburbs

Burger lovers in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs will have no shortage of options for National Burger Day on Thursday, May 28, with several national chains offering limited-time specials that can be redeemed locally at participating locations.

While many of the promotions are app-based or tied to rewards memberships, the discounts span Center City, the suburbs, South Jersey and the wider Delaware Valley wherever those chains operate. The result is a one-day lineup of bargain burgers for anyone willing to plan ahead.

Among the notable offers, Burger King is giving Royal Perks members a free hamburger with any purchase of $3 or more through its app or website. Smashburger is advertising any single burger for $5.28 for one day only, with customers asked to use the code 528SINGLE online or in the app, or mention the deal in-store at participating locations.

Shake Shack is also in the mix with a month-long May promotion that offers a free single burger with a $10 minimum purchase, while Wayback Burgers is offering $5 classic burgers on May 28, limited to two per order. Sonic is extending its Burger Day push beyond a single day, giving rewards members a free SONIC Smasher or All-American Smasher with a $5 purchase through May 31.

Other chains with promotions available at participating locations include Ruby Tuesday, which is offering a single American Smashed Burger with fries or tots and unlimited Garden Bar for $8.99, and Dairy Queen, where rewards members can get $1 off any Signature Stackburger from May 25 through May 31.

The full list of burger chains with reported National Burger Day offers includes:

Burger King

Ruby Tuesday

Smashburger

Shake Shack

Wayback Burgers

Sonic

Dairy Queen

Checkers/Rally’s with a buy-one-get-one-free Classic Burger deal on May 27 and 28

For Philadelphia-area diners, the key detail is participation. Most of the deals are available only at participating locations, and several require mobile ordering, an app account or loyalty membership.

So for anyone plotting a burger crawl across Philly, the Main Line, South Jersey or the collar counties, National Burger Day may offer as much value as variety — provided you check the fine print before heading out.