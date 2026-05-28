Sixers' 'Bricken for Chicken' promotion surpassed 1 million free Chick-fil-A nuggets redeemed this season.

The giveaway rewards fans when opposing players miss back-to-back free throws in the second half.

The Sixers and Chick-fil-A will donate $10,000 to Philabundance and offer a sweepstakes for a Sixers-Hawks game.

Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Sixers Fans Eat as ‘Bricken for Chicken’ Tops One Million Nuggets

Even with the Sixers’ season ending earlier than hoped, one of the team’s most popular promotions still delivered a record-setting finish.

The organization announced that its in-arena Bricken for Chicken activation surpassed 1 million free Chick-fil-A nuggets redeemed this season, reaching 1,102,272 in the promotion’s fourth year.

The giveaway, built around missed free throws by opposing players in the second half, has become a fixture at Sixers games since 2022. Each time an opponent misses back-to-back free throws after halftime, the reward grows for fans in the Philadelphia area: first a five-count order, then eight nuggets, then 12. Fans do not have to be inside the arena to claim the reward, as long as they redeem it through the Chick-fil-A app.

“When we launched Bricken for Chicken, reaching 1,000,000 nuggets was always the goal,” said Owen Morin, chief revenue officer of partnerships with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. “Four years later, thanks to the incredible energy and unwavering dedication from our fans who bring the noise each game at Xfinity Mobile Arena. They are the reason why we hit this milestone.”

Morin added, “It’s been an incredible run with Chick-fil-A, and we’re excited to keep building on this momentum and hope to deliver even more nuggets next season.”

The Sixers said the longer season helped push the promotion past the seven-figure mark for the first time. Chick-fil-A officials also framed the response as proof the campaign connected immediately with the fan base.

“This is truly an amazing accomplishment, and we couldn’t be prouder of the support that 76ers fans have shown our company this past season,” said local Chick-fil-A owner-operator Sam Class. “From the start, we wanted to do more with the 76ers and their fans, and we knew this promotion would resonate. One million nuggets later in just one year, the results speak for themselves.”

To mark the milestone, the Sixers and Chick-fil-A said they will donate $10,000 to Philabundance, the region’s largest food bank. The team is also tying the promotion to an offseason sweepstakes: one winner will receive airfare to Atlanta for a Sixers-Hawks game next season, a tour of Chick-fil-A headquarters, and Chick-fil-A for a year.

For a fan base that endured another turbulent basketball season, this may have been the easiest win of all.