Sixers Narrow Front-Office Search to Four Candidates

Sixers considering 4 candidates with diverse backgrounds to lead their front office.

New exec must balance Embiid's championship window with long-term franchise vision.

Internal candidate Jameer Nelson has impressed, may get expanded role regardless of hire.

Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

The 76ers’ search for a new lead basketball executive has come into sharper focus, with the organization reportedly narrowing the field to four primary candidates: Mike Gansey, Matt Lloyd, Nick U’Ren and Jameer Nelson.

The search comes after Philadelphia dismissed Daryl Morey earlier this month, handing Bob Myers the task of steering one of the league’s most consequential front-office hires. For a franchise still trying to maximize what remains of Joel Embiid’s title window while also building around Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, this is not simply an administrative decision. It is an organizational pivot point.

The four names reflect four distinct paths.

Gansey, Cleveland’s general manager, arrives with the résumé of a rising executive from a winning Eastern Conference organization. He has helped oversee a Cavaliers build that reached the conference finals and includes major star-level acquisitions.

Lloyd, currently Minnesota’s GM, is widely regarded as a respected evaluator and communicator with deep scouting roots. His background includes long stops in Orlando and Chicago, and he has been tied to high-level searches before.

U’Ren may be the most direct Bob Myers connection. After spending years in Golden State in coaching and front-office roles, he moved to the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, where he helped build a Finals team. His candidacy suggests Philadelphia is considering a broader range of executive profiles, not just conventional NBA lifers.

And then there is Nelson, the internal candidate with both local credibility and growing influence. The former St. Joseph’s star and longtime NBA guard has steadily climbed the ladder in Philadelphia, first with the Delaware Blue Coats and now as assistant general manager. In a 2024 interview cited by LancasterOnline, Nelson made clear where he sees his career headed: “I know, at some point, I’m going to be” in a lead front-office role.

He added: “I always had to walk into the door, observe, and find out where I can lead and help. I’m not a guy that’s going to come in and pound my chest. I’m not the loud speaker. But if there’s something I need to say, I’ll say it. I’ll get it off my chest in the right way.”

That quote may explain why Nelson remains such a serious figure in this process. Even if Philadelphia ultimately hires from outside, multiple reports suggest he is positioned for a larger role regardless.

The hire will inherit a roster with both promise and pressure. Maxey and Edgecombe give the Sixers an explosive young backcourt foundation, but Embiid and Paul George remain on massive contracts, with age and health concerns hanging over both. That reality makes this search about more than résumé lines. It is about finding the executive who can best navigate a narrowing championship path without losing sight of the franchise’s longer-term future.

Philadelphia now appears close to choosing which vision it wants to follow.