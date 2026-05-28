Curfew hours and enforcement rules standardized to support youth and parents.

Community centers offer supervision, counseling, and resources for curfew-violating youth.

Demographic data reporting required to ensure fair, equitable curfew enforcement.

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Philadelphia Curfew Rules Put New Focus on Youth Stops, Transport and Parent Accountability

Under the city’s rules, curfew begins at 9:30 p.m. for children 13 and younger and at 10 p.m. for youth 14 and older, lasting until 6 a.m. the following day. Police may stop a young person during those hours unless one of several exceptions applies, including being with a parent or guardian, traveling to or from work, attending a supervised activity, responding to an emergency, or exercising First Amendment rights.

The policy says officers who enforce curfew must collect identifying information, including the young person’s name, address, age, and parent or caretaker information. From there, youth are to be offered transportation based on officer discretion to one of three places: home, a Community Evening Resource Center, or a divisional non-secure police holding facility.

The city has promoted Community Evening Resource Centers, or CERCs, as a central part of that strategy. According to the explainer, the centers are meant to provide “a fun, free & safe place to congregate” with adult supervision and services such as counseling, conflict resolution and homework help. The city says there are centers serving six police divisions across Philadelphia.

The policy also lays out what officers can and cannot do during curfew enforcement. Youth stopped solely for curfew violations are to be frisked before transport in a police vehicle, but officers are told not to use handcuffs unless there is a documented safety reason. Bags are not to be searched by police before transport, though they may be searched by staff upon intake at a resource center.

Parents and caretakers can also face penalties. The law allows for fines of up to $300, though a caretaker can reduce the matter within 10 days by paying $25, admitting the violation and waiving a hearing. No penalties are imposed if the young person is determined to be homeless.

The city’s curfew rules were revised several times beginning in 2021 to simplify enforcement and standardize hours year-round. The reforms also added new reporting requirements, requiring the Philadelphia Police Department and Department of Human Services to submit quarterly data to City Council, including demographic information, where stops occurred, where youth were taken and whether a parent or caretaker was reached.

In effect, Philadelphia’s curfew system now operates as both a law-enforcement tool and a youth-services pipeline — one aimed at reducing late-night juvenile crime while avoiding a purely punitive response.