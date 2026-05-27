Eight Songs We’d Love to See Jekalyn Carr Perform on the One Voyage Cruise

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One D.C.

When it comes to inspirational music, there are a few names that we would urge you to put on your list of must-see artists. And our list wouldn’t be complete if we left off the powerhouse voice of Jekalyn Carr! At a young age, Jekalyn made her mark on gospel music with her first charting hit at the age of 15 and winning her first Stellar award at 16 years old.

The One Voyage Cruise is bringing fans an unforgettable opportunity to witness Jekalyn Carr in an once in a lifetime performance. This isn’t just a cruise with a performance, it’s a celebration of music, culture, and community, all while raising money for students attending HBCUs all aboard a luxurious cruise designed to create memories that will last a lifetime.



✕

RELATED STORY: Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues “Party with a Purpose” Legacy with UNCF Partnership

RELATED STORY: Who Will Hit The Stage At The ONE Voyage Cruise?

Set sail with us on the One Voyage Cruise, departing October 26 thru November 1, 2026, on Virgin Voyage’s Resilient Lady from Miami to the breathtaking destinations of Nassau, Bahamas. and Bimini. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime experience, featuring world-class entertainment including Jekalyn Carr, Keith Sweat, Pastor Mike Jr, and more, and enriching experiences! Secure your spot today at onevoyage.blackamericaweb.com

Love Philly's R&B station? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Here are songs we’d love to see Jekalyn Carr perform on the 2026 One Voyage Cruise