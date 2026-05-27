D’USSÉ Honors JAŸ-Z’s 'Reasonable Doubt' Legacy With Limited Edition Release & Nationwide Celebration

D'USSÉ launches a nationwide celebration for the 30th anniversary of JAY-Z's Reasonable Doubt album.

The celebration includes a limited-edition box set and a new signature cocktail called the CODE30.

The festivities will continue throughout the summer with activations at major cultural events across the US.

JAŸ-Z is getting a major toast from D’USSÉ as the cognac brand launches a nationwide celebration marking 30 years since the release of his iconic debut album, Reasonable Doubt.

Source: D’USSÉ / D’usse

The campaign, titled JAŸ-Z 30, commemorates three decades of the rapper’s influence on music, business, nightlife, and culture. The celebration also arrives during another milestone year for the artist, as 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint, one of the most influential hip-hop albums of the 2000s.

At the center of the tribute is the limited-edition JAŸ-Z 30 D’USSÉ VSOP box set, which will be available for a limited time at select retailers nationwide. The collectible release was designed to honor the lasting impact Reasonable Doubt has had on music and pop culture since its debut in 1996.

In addition to the commemorative box set, D’USSÉ is introducing a new signature cocktail called the CODE30. Inspired by the ambition, excellence, and cultural influence associated with Shawn Carter’s career, the drink blends D’USSÉ VSOP with amaretto, pineapple juice, fresh lemon juice, and soda water for a light, citrus-forward finish.

According to the brand, the cocktail was created to reflect the modern versatility of cognac while giving fans a way to celebrate the milestone together throughout the summer.

“Mr. Shawn Carter’s codes of ambition, craftsmanship, and excellence are woven into the DNA of D’USSÉ, and JAŸ-Z30 is a powerful reflection of that legacy,” said Gigi DaDan, General Manager of D’USSÉ, in a press release. “For 30 years, he has shaped culture through music, art, style, and philanthropy, and as a brand built as an extension of his innovation, D’USSÉ has continued to redefine the cognac category while honoring its heritage.” DaDan continued, “D’USSÉ was created to celebrate those forging their own path — and we believe the best moments are meant to be shared. There’s no better way to mark 30 years than raising a glass to community, legacy, and what comes next.”

The celebration will continue throughout the summer with activations tied to major cultural events, including an on-site presence at The Roots Picnic and JAŸ-Z’s upcoming residency at Yankee Stadium in July. Guests attending those events will be able to visit dedicated D’USSÉ bars serving the CODE30 cocktail alongside additional signature drinks.

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D’USSÉ also plans to host regional events in cities including Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, Washington, New York City, and Philadelphia, giving fans across the country opportunities to participate in the anniversary celebration firsthand.

Fans can follow the festivities and updates through D’USSÉ and the brand’s Instagram account, where the hashtag #JAYZ30 will be used to share event details, sweepstakes information, and more.

D’USSÉ Honors JAŸ-Z’s 'Reasonable Doubt' Legacy With Limited Edition Release & Nationwide Celebration was originally published on bossip.com