Meek Mill Slams Nike Over LeBron New Collection

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has sparked controversy after publicly criticizing Nike and LeBron James over the company’s new “Dreams & Nightmares” themed LeBron 23 collection.

The dispute erupted after Nike released apparel and sneakers connected to the upcoming LeBron 23 line using the phrase “Dreams & Nightmares,” a title deeply tied to Meek Mill’s 2012 debut album and one of the most recognizable anthems in Philadelphia sports culture.

Meek Mill voiced his frustration on social media Tuesday and accused Nike of copying his brand identity without contacting him beforehand. The rapper questioned why the company used language and imagery associated with his music career while promoting LeBron James’ signature sneaker line.

According to reports, the LeBron 23 rollout includes a shirt featuring “Dreams & Nightmares” branding alongside references to LeBron’s championship journey and career milestones. Nike reportedly designed the collection around James overcoming criticism before winning NBA titles, but fans quickly linked the phrase to Meek Mill’s famous song.

The timing has added even more attention to the controversy. Dream Chaser Records recently filed a trademark application connected to “Dreams & Nightmares,” strengthening Meek Mill’s argument that the phrase belongs closely to his brand.

The original “Dreams and Nightmares” song became a cultural phenomenon after its 2012 release. Sports teams, athletes, and fans across Philadelphia embraced the record for years, especially during the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl run in 2018.

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Neither Nike nor LeBron James has publicly responded to Meek Mill’s criticism. The sneaker and apparel collection still remains available through Nike’s official channels as debate continues online.