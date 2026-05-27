Bensalem Police Warn Residents After Surge in Vehicle Thefts

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Police in Bensalem have issued a warning to residents after thieves targeted several high-performance vehicles across Bucks County in recent weeks.

Investigators say criminals have focused heavily on Dodge Chargers and Dodge Challengers, while also stealing popular Honda models such as the Accord, Civic, and CR-V. Officers believe organized theft crews have used advanced technology to steal many of the vehicles directly from residential driveways.

Bensalem Police released surveillance video that showed thieves stealing a Dodge Charger from a driveway around 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The suspects quietly rolled the vehicle down the driveway in neutral before starting the engine. Police said the thieves avoided loud noises and alarms in an effort to keep homeowners unaware of the crime.

Authorities say many theft crews now rely on relay devices that capture signals from key fobs inside homes. The devices allow criminals to unlock and start push-to-start vehicles without touching the owner’s keys. Police described the process as fast and highly organized, with some thefts taking less than one minute.

Bensalem officers urged residents to take extra precautions, especially owners of muscle cars and newer vehicles with electronic ignition systems. Police encouraged drivers to keep key fobs away from doors and windows, place them inside RFID-blocking or Faraday pouches, and use steering wheel locks whenever possible. Officers also recommended parking vehicles inside garages instead of driveways.

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Law enforcement agencies across the Philadelphia region have reported similar theft patterns during the past year. Investigators say thieves often target vehicles with strong resale markets or high-powered engines because organized crime groups can quickly transport the cars out of state.

Police continue to investigate the recent thefts and urge residents to report suspicious activity immediately. Officers hope increased awareness and stronger security measures will help slow the growing trend before more vehicles disappear from local neighborhoods.