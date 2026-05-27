SEPTA Launches First Digital Bus Arrival Screen in South Philly

Source: William Thomas Cain / Getty

SEPTA introduced its first digital real-time arrival screen Wednesday at the busy intersection of Broad Street and Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, marking a major step in the transit agency’s effort to modernize rider information across the city.

The new screen gives passengers live bus arrival updates directly at the stop instead of forcing riders to rely on mobile apps or printed schedules. SEPTA officials placed the pilot display at one of the system’s busiest transit corridors near the Oregon stop on the Broad Street Line.

The agency designed the display with solar-powered e-paper technology, which allows crews to mount the sign directly onto a standard bus stop pole. SEPTA leaders said the compact design reduces installation costs while giving riders faster access to real-time information.

The display also includes a text-to-speech button for blind and low-vision passengers. SEPTA says the feature will improve accessibility and help more riders navigate the transit system independently.

Transit officials plan to expand the pilot program to nine additional locations across Philadelphia. SEPTA selected future locations based on customer impact and geographic equity. Officials hope the pilot program will show how digital signage can improve rider confidence and reduce frustration during delays or service changes.

The rollout comes as SEPTA continues broader modernization efforts throughout the transit network. The agency recently updated station names, signage, maps, and digital systems under its SEPTA Metro initiative.

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South Philadelphia riders welcomed the upgrade Wednesday morning as buses moved along the Broad Street corridor near the Sports Complex and major subway connections. SEPTA officials say the pilot could shape future investments in transit technology throughout the region.

The agency has not announced an exact timeline for the next installations, but officials expect additional displays to appear later this year.