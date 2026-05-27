Cheltenham High Football Team Cancels Season For Assault Investigation

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Cheltenham School District announced Tuesday that it will cancel the 2026 varsity and junior varsity football seasons at Cheltenham High School as officials continue to investigate a locker room assault that rocked the community last year.

Superintendent Dr. Brian Scriven said the district still needs to complete several major steps before the football program can safely return. District leaders continue to wait for findings from both Cheltenham Township Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The controversy began in 2025 after district officials received reports of a student-on-student assault inside the football locker room. An outside investigation later confirmed that the assault took place on September 3, 2025. Investigators found that nearly 20 students witnessed the incident, while some recorded video instead of stepping in to stop it.

The investigation also uncovered what officials described as a toxic culture inside the football program. Investigators criticized the coaching staff for poor supervision and for failing to address bullying and hazing concerns among players. The district responded by promising major reforms, including hiring new coaches, improving locker room supervision, and creating stronger conduct policies for student-athletes.

Despite the cancellation, the district plans to field a ninth-grade football team for the 2026 season. Scriven also said the school will work with advisors and coaches to keep programs like cheerleading, pep band, drumline, and color guard active through other athletic events.

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District officials acknowledged the emotional toll the situation has placed on students, families, and staff. Counselors and support services remain available as the community continues to process the fallout from the investigation.